Jon Hopkins has announced an extra date on the Singularity Live Tour for 2018.

He will now play a second night at the O2 Brixton Academy on November 3. This comes as the originally announced date sold out instantly.

The tour is in support of his upcoming fifth studio album Singularity. Due for release on May 4 it features lead single Emerald Rush.

It is part of a series which follows his 2013 release Immunity. The record was released to acclaim and nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

This year he will also head to Manchester, Glasgow and festivals including Lovebox , Parklife and Latitude.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £22.40.

