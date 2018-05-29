The video will start in 8 Cancel

Johnny Marr has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The Smiths' guitarist will head to venues across the country including the London Roundhouse on November 11.

He will finish up the run of shows in his hometown Manchester.

Earlier this year the artist announced details of his third solo studio album Call the Comet.

Due for release on June 15 it features singles Hi Hello and The Tracers, and marks his first release in four years.

During his time in The Smiths he co-wrote four albums alongside Morrissey, all of which have been considered among the best albums of all time.

The band have also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

More recently he's collaborated with the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Blondie.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 1.

What are the tour dates?

4 November - UEA Norwich

5 November - O2 Institute Birmingham

6 November - The Forum Bath

8 November - Great Hall Cardiff

9 November - Brighton Dome

11 November - Roundhouse

13 November - O2 Academy Sheffield

14 November - O2 Academy Newcastle

17 November - O2 Academy Liverpool

18 November - O2 Apollo Manchester

