John Oates has announced details of UK headline shows for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's Cadogan Hall on October 19. He will also head to Manchester's RNCM on October 17.

It will be in support of his recently released fifth solo studio album Arkansas, it marked his first LP in five years.

He is perhaps best known for being one half of legendary duo Hall & Oates who released hits including I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) and Maneater.

Oates has since been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Find out how to get tickets to his UK shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

The presale is now available from both Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The general sale takes place from 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £40.25, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 17 - Manchester, RNCM

October 19 - London, Cadogan Hall

