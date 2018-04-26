The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Grant recently announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will play a headline show at London's O2 Brixton Academy on October 30.

The shows will be in support of his forthcoming fourth studio album, due for release in Autumn.

It will mark his first solo project in three years and follows up 2015's acclaimed 'Grey Tickles, Black Pressure'.

He was previously a member of the group The Czars who disbanded in 2006, Grant eventually began releasing solo music in 2010.

Since then he has had both critical and commercial success in his solo career, including a top five album on the UK Albums Chart.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £37.25, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 29 - Brighton, Dome

October 30 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

October 31 - Bath, Forum

November 2 - Sheffield, Octagon

November 3 - Manchester, Albert Hall

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.