John Carpenter has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The composer behind some of the greatest films of all time will headline London's Eventim Apollo on October 16.

It will be in support of his latest album Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, released last year.

The world-renowned director and composer is famous for providing scores for films including Halloween, The Thing, Assault on Precinct 13 and Escape From New York.

His tour announcement comes ahead of the release of the latest installment in the Halloween film series which sees Jamie Lee Curtis return as Laurie Strode.

He will also head to Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester on the tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 20.

What are the tour dates?

October 16 - London, Eventim Apollo

October 18 - Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

October 19 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

October 21 - Manchester, Albert Hall

