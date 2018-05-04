The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Butler Trio have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The Australian alt-rock group will play London's Eventim Apollo on October 17.

They will also head to Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and Exeter as part of the headline tour.

Their last album release was back in 2014 entitled Flesh & Blood. It reached number two in their native Australia and the top five in the US.

New material is expected ahead of the tour as they released the track Bully in late 2017.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £31.75-£34.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

October 11 - Glasgow, Barrowland

October 12 - Manchester, Albert Hall

October 15 - Exeter, Great Hall

October 16 - Bristol, O2 Academy

October 17 - London, Hammersmith Apollo

