Jimmy Lacoste has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.
The North London rapper and musician will perform at London's KOKO on the run.
Described as a DIY Bedroom-Pop rapper, the artist has been creating plenty of buzz over the past year.
He gained attention for his little-to-none budget music videos like 'Getting Busy!', a pop song about staying organised despite a packed schedule, and 'Subway System', an ode to the London Underground network.
He's more recently released tracks 'I Can Speak Spanish' and 'Fashion', describing his own style, "Tucked in shirt, lovely cords / Lacoste on my skin but I ain’t into sports".
His debut tour sees him head to the likes of Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Brighton.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from See Tickets here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £15.50, plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
February 9 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
February 10 - Manchester, Gorilla
February 11 - Oxford, O2 Academy
February 13 - Brighton, Concorde
February 14 - London, KOKO
February 15 - Bristol, Thekla
