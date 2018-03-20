Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

American rapper J.I.D and duo EarthGang have announced a four-date UK tour for 2018.

The US artists will perform at London's XOYO on June 18 as part of the tour.

They will also head to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow during the run.

J.I.D released his acclaimed debut album The Never Story last year, the likes of Complex noted it as one of the best releases of 2017. Meanwhile EarthGang will release their third studio album Mirrorland in 2018.

The upcoming tour entitled Never Had S**t Euro Tour will mark their biggest headline dates this side of the Atlantic.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 23.

How much are they?

They're priced at £19.25, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

June 18 - London, XOYO

June 19 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

June 20 - Manchester, Rebellion

June 21 - Glasgow, O2 ABC

