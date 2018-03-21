Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jessie Ware kicks off her nine-date UK tour this month.

In support of her third studio album 'Glasshouse', she heads to Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo for two nights. The singer-songwriter will perform in London on March 28-29.

She will also play shows in Newcastle, Manchester, Bournemouth and Birmingham during the run of shows.

Since her 2011 breakthrough, which saw her collaborate with the likes of SBTRKT and Joker on popular garage tracks, Ware has released three solo studio albums.

Her debut 'Devotion' received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. The follow-up 'Tough Love' reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart and gave Ware her second Brit nomination for Best Female Solo Artist.

The singer has also worked with a range of artists including Katy B, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Miguel on tracks including 'Adorn' and 'The Crying Game'.

Find out how to still get tickets for Jessie Ware's UK tour below.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, tickets are still available for dates in Sheffield, Newcastle, Bournemouth and London. The best availability for the London shows is circle seating on March 28 and standing and circle seating on March 29.

Tickets can purchased from Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile for the sold out gigs you can buy secondary tickets from twickets.co.uk, the site allows gig goers who can no longer attend sell their tickets at face value or less - so you won't get ripped off.

What's the setlist?

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

During the European leg of the tour the singer has been performing the following setlist, according to setlist.fm:

Exposition Act I

Sam Your Domino Running Thinking About You Alone Selfish Love

Climax Act II

No to Love Hearts Something Inside 110% Til the End Last of the True Believers

Dénouement Act III

Midnight Champagne Kisses Want Your Feeling Say You Love Me

Encore Act IV

Tough Love Wildest Moments

Who's the support act?

Kiah Victoria - March 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th, 31st & April 1st

Kamille - March 24th, 26th, 28th, 31st & April 1st

Amber Mark - March 29th

What are the tour dates?

March 20 - Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket

March 21 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

March 23 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 24 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 26 - Bristol, Colston Hall

March 28 - London, Eventim Apollo

March 29 - London, Eventim Apollo

March 31 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

April 1 - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

