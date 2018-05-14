The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jess Glynne has announced a one-off London show to take place this week.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the Jazz Cafe on Thursday May 17.

The intimate show will mark her return to the live stage and debut new material for the first time.

Earlier this year she released These Days alongside Rudimental and Macklemore, which became her sixth number one on the UK Singles Chart.

This means she is the British female with the most UK-chart toppers in history, which includes the likes of Hold My Hand and Rather Be.

Since then she has released the first single entitled I'll Be There from her upcoming second studio album.

Find out how to get tickets below for Jess Glynne's one-off show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale today (May 14) at 10am.

