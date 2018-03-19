Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following huge demand Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced a fourth O2 Arena show.

As part of their autumn UK tour they will now play in London on Sunday, October 21. The news comes as previous dates across the tour sold out.

They will bring their epic live shows, which combine rock, pop and classical music to the capital.

Since their beginnings ELO have achieved twenty six UK top 40 singles and have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Looking ahead to the new shows, Jeff said: "Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again."

Find out how to get tickets to the newly announced London date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 23.

Is there a presale?

An O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday, March 21 at 9am for O2 customers.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £58.25-£128.30. plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

September 2018

Sun 30th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

October 2018

Weds 3rd - Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena

Fri 5th - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sat 6th - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Tues 9th - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Weds 10th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Fri 12th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Sat 13th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

Mon 15th - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Weds 17th - London, O2 Arena

Thurs 18th - London, O2 Arena

Sat 20th - London, O2 Arena

Sun 21st - London, O2 Arena

Tue 23rd - Liverpool, Echo Arena

