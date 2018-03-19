Following huge demand Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced a fourth O2 Arena show.
As part of their autumn UK tour they will now play in London on Sunday, October 21. The news comes as previous dates across the tour sold out.
They will bring their epic live shows, which combine rock, pop and classical music to the capital.
Since their beginnings ELO have achieved twenty six UK top 40 singles and have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.
Looking ahead to the new shows, Jeff said: "Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again."
Find out how to get tickets to the newly announced London date below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 23.
Is there a presale?
An O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday, March 21 at 9am for O2 customers.
How much are they?
Tickets are priced between £58.25-£128.30. plus a booking fee.
What are the tour dates?
September 2018
Sun 30th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
October 2018
Weds 3rd - Glasgow, SSE Hydro Arena
Fri 5th - Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sat 6th - Manchester, Manchester Arena
Tues 9th - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Weds 10th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Fri 12th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Sat 13th - Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Mon 15th - Leeds, First Direct Arena
Weds 17th - London, O2 Arena
Thurs 18th - London, O2 Arena
Sat 20th - London, O2 Arena
Sun 21st - London, O2 Arena
Tue 23rd - Liverpool, Echo Arena
