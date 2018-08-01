The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jeff Goldblum is the latest act joining the EFG London Jazz Festival.

The actor will perform alongside the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at London's Cadogan Hall.

The show will take place on November 17.

Since his beginnings the star has featured in some of the highest grossing films of all time, including Independence Day and Jurassic Park.

But he's also an accomplished jazz pianist and has featured in a number of Broadway shows.

This includes the Tony Award-winning Two Gentleman of Verona, and more recently Seminar.

The festival kicks off on November 16 and runs until November 25 with events taking place across London.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all Jazz Festival shows are available from AXS.com or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets for Jeff Goldblum go on sale at 10am on Friday August 3 from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

