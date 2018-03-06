The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final act for the 2018 Live at Chelsea concert series has been announced.

Guitar legend Jeff Beck will take to the stage at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Friday June 15, joining Kaiser Chiefs, James Blunt and an evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber music on the line-up.

The concerts take place at the home of the world famous Chelsea Pensioners on four consecutive nights from June 14-17.

Surrey-born Beck is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever guitarists and is listed in the all-time top 100 by Rolling Stone magazine.

The former Yardbird has won an incredible eight Grammy Awards and has recorded with everyone from Stevie Wonder and Buddy Guy to Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

During his distinguished 50-year career in music, Beck has twice been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame – once as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992 and again in 2009 as a solo artist.

Who's playing at the 2018 Live at Chelsea concert series June 14: Kaiser Chiefs June 15: Jeff Beck June 16: James Blunt June 17: A Musical Celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Live At Chelsea concert series is returning for its fourth year in 2018, having fast become a unique staple in London’s summer calendar.

Previously featured artists include Rufus Wainwright, Ludovico Einaudi, Simply Red and Belle & Sebastian among others, who have all entertained thousands of audience members – as well as the Chelsea Pensioners themselves who live in the immaculate and immersive hospital grounds.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster here, the Live at Chelsea site or by visiting My Ticket.

Hospitality packages are also available.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.