Jeff Beck has been announced as the final headliner for this year's Live At Chelsea series.

He will perform a headline set at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Friday June 15.

It is part of the live series fourth year, which sees the venue grounds turned into a unique concert setting. Other performers include James Blunt, Kaiser Chiefs and Andrew Lloyd Webber - A Musical Celebration.

Widely considered as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck's 50 year career as seen him inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of The Yardbirds and as a solo artist.

He was listed in Rolling Stone's all-time top 100 artists, has won eight Grammy awards and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Mick Jagger and Tina Turner.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 9.

A Ticketmaster presale will take place from 10am on Tuesday, March 6. To access this presale sign into your account or sign up for free.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £49.50-£60.50, plus a booking fee.

