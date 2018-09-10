The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jay Rock has announced details of the UK and European leg of his tour.

The Big Redemption Tour is heading to London's Electric Brixton on February 18.

It is in support of his third studio album Redemption.

Released in June it featured collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future and J. Cole.

It received acclaim from critics and went on to become his highest charting album to date, reaching the top 20 in the US.

The US leg of his tour kicks off this month before heading to this side of the Atlantic for dates in Birmingham and Manchester.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday September 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £24.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

February 18 - London, Electric Brixton

February 19 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

February 20 - Manchester Academy

