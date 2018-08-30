The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jax Jones has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The producer and DJ will perform at London's KOKO on November 16.

The 5 Alive Tour will also head to Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.

He tweeted: "I’m gonna be bringing all the energy, all the special guests and all the madness of my debut live show."

Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest hits of the past 12 months including Ring Ring, Instruction and Breathe as well as I Got U and You Don't Know Me.

He's collaborated with artists including Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don, Mabel, RAYE and MNEK.

He's recently played sets at the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend, Tomorrowland, Reading and South West Four.

Find out how to get tickets to his headline tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £17.30, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 8 - Manchester, Academy 2

November 9 - Leeds, University Stylus

November 16 - London, KOKO

November 17 - Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

