JAWS have announced details of their third studio album and four-date UK tour.

The Birmingham trio will headline London's Electric Ballroom on April 25.

It'll be in support of their LP 'The Ceiling', due for release on April 5.

They've also released the lead single 'Driving At Night' with frontman and guitarist Connor Schofield saying: "'Driving at Night' follows the general theme of the record. I wrote it while thinking a lot about my hometown of Birmingham and I think it sets the tone perfectly for the rest of the record."

On the rest of the album he adds: "Lyrically 'The Ceiling' is generally about feeling a bit lost, I think as you grow up everything feels like its moving along a lot quicker: friends, relationships, life can all seem to move at 100 mph.

"Sometimes we forget that its OK to stand still for a bit sometimes and actually breathe. A lot of these songs are about dealing with that. Musically I think we've surprised even ourselves with it, we've gone down paths we haven’t taken before and ended up with something we’re really very excited about."

It'll mark their first release in three years and sees them once again work with producer Gethin Pearson.

Other dates on the upcoming tour include Glasgow, Manchester and a hometown show in Birmingham.

What are the tour dates?

April 23 - ​Glasgow, King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

April 25 - London, The Electric Ballroom

April 26 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

April 27 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

