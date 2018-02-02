Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Javeon is a Bristol based artist creating waves with his R&B brilliance and smooth velvet vocals.

After self-releasing a number of tracks over the past few years, his most recent EP saw the producer and writer up his game, to create radio and club ready hits.

Typically the artist is a songwriter but this time he's ventured into the producing aspect and it's paid off.

The recently released the EP Clockwork is a mix between drum and bass and smooth R&B, and was produced by Zack the Lad. He wanted to create a sound that continued on from his earlier efforts like 'Love Without a Heart'.

Javeon adds: "'Sleepless' was the first track we made, I wanted something similar where I was able to use the space to be honest & open and create an eerie vibe.

"After that session we did another and I wanted something more aggy and more club ready, something I could have more fun with and there 'Redlight' was created.

Meanwhile the track 'Paper' wasn't supposed to be on his own EP, instead he wrote it for Carns Hills but he 'was into it so much' and asked to keep it.

The tracks have been shown love on major radio stations including Radio 1Xtra, but Javeon appreciates airplay from independent DJs to those wider reaching station.

He says: "I've always been extremely grateful for any plays whether it's local on BBC Radio Bristol, Ujima or national like Radio 1.

"But because it’s not always as simple as sending music to the DJs to get national airplay, it's definitely a good feeling to be supported when you get that 1Xtra music bot mention on Twitter!"

He recently dropped the video for Redlight, a standout track on the EP that combines the best parts of drum and bass, R&B and pop.

Of course the video features plenty of red lights, but it also sees the artist takes centre stage for the first time after hiding behind the scenes, writing for other artists or choosing not to star in his videos.

Javeon adds: "If you've ever seen one of my videos you'd see that I like to hide, but not this time, I'm all over it from start to finish."

When it comes to creating a body of work Javeon is looking to push himself and expand his capabilities with each new project. He explains that on future work he's looking to be even more involved in every aspect of the production.

He tells us: "My inspiration used to solely come from what I’d experienced, but as I've grown as a songwriter I'm able to build on simple ideas and take them somewhere else whilst still being true to the concept.

"My last EP I wrote and recorded all vocals, this project I was even more involved with the production and mixing.

"By the next I’ll have more production input to really be able to execute my vision, so I think the inspiration comes from how far I can push creativity at the time."

As well as writing for himself, Javeon has also penned tracks including Cologne for the hugely successful dance-pop collective Clean Bandit.

On whether writing for himself and writing for other artists is different he says: "When it's just me and a producer I can get lost in my world, but when it’s with another artist especially one new to co-writing, you need to be open and confident but not over powering.

"You need to make them feel comfortable within the time. You have to produce something good and personal to them. I find it really exciting, it’s another level to the game I was playing before so the process is definitely different."

He also adds that during his writing for other artists he tries to tap into their experiences as opposed to his own, for the track to sound authentic to listeners.

Javeon explains: "It's always personal to the artist. I usually come up with melodies and lyrics but I mainly let the artist lead, they need a song that sounds and feels like them.

As well as writing for other artists, and collaborating with Carns-Hill Paper and Dizmack on his own tracks, he has a number of artists he'd like to link up with in the near future.

Javeon adds: "I would love to work with Grades, NAO, MssingNo and Majid Jordan. Some absolute pimps in action right there."

Listeners who've already played the Clockwork EP non-stop since its release can expect more music from Javeon soon, but he's looking ahead to a full LP.

He adds: "Well I’ve got a few releases planned in which I have music for already, possibly another EP, but I really want to start building a larger body of work."

And on whether or not you can catch him live in 2018, he says: "Absolutely, were currently putting this together!"

You can listen to Javeon's Clockwork EP on Apple Music or Spotify now.

