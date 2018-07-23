The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jason Mraz has announced a headline London show for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on March 6.

It is currently his only UK date scheduled and will be in support of his sixth studio album.

Entitled 'Know.' it's due for release on August 10 and features singles 'Have It All' and 'Unlonely'.

Since his mainstream breakthrough in 2005, Mraz has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, winning twice and achieved four top five albums on the US Billboard 200.

His biggest LP in the UK is the platinum selling 'We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.', which reached the top 10 and spawned hit single 'I'm Yours' back in 2008.

Find out below how to get tickets for his headline London date in 2019.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 27.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £XX, plus a booking fee.

