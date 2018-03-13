Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jarvis Cocker has announced details of an intimate UK tour for 2018.

The musician will perform at London's Moth Club on Tuesday, March 27. He will kick off the tour in Brighton before heading to Manchester, Liverpool and Castleton.

His most recent release was in 2017 alongside Chilly Gonzales entitled Room 29. Since being a frontman of the iconic Britpop band Pulp, he's embarked on a solo career, as well as radio presenting and journalism.

He's released two critically acclaimed albums Jarvis and Further Complications. This upcoming tour which kicks off this month is a chance for fans to see him live in a different setting.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale today (March 13) at 11am.

How much are they?

They're priced at £28.12.

What are the tour dates?

March 26 - Brighton Patterns

March 27 - London Moth Club

March 28 - Ramsgate Music Hall

April 3 - Manchester Deaf Institute

April 4 - Liverpol Williamsons Tunnels

April 6 - Castleton Peak Cavern

April 7 - Castleton Peak Cavern

