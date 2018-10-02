The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Japanese House has announced details of a headline tour for 2018.

She'll play seven UK dates later this year including London's Scala on November 21.

This comes after she released her latest single 'Lilo' last month.

It's expected to be lifted from her forthcoming fifth EP following up the likes of Pools to Bathe In and Clean.

(Image: imacon)

The artist is signed to record label Dirty Hit alongside The 1975, Pale Waves and Wolf Alice.

She's previously toured with The 1975 and worked with member George Daniel on the production of her own tracks.

The tour sees her head to Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 5.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £15, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 18 - Glasgow, St Luke's

November 19 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

November 21 - London, Scala

November 22 - Thekla, Bristol

November 23 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

November 24 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 25 - Manchester, Gorilla

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.