James and The Charlatans are teaming up for a UK arena tour.

The two groups will play four shows during the run, including London's Wembley Arena on December 7.

They will also head to Glasgow and Leeds as well as playing a hometown show at Manchester Arena.

Their huge tour announcement comes after a successful one-off date in Liverpool last year.

James release their 15th studio album, Living In Extraordinary Times, next month, following 2016's hugely successful Girl at the End of the World, which debuted at number two in the UK album charts becoming their highest debut entry in nearly 20 years.

The Charlatans also bagged another top five album with last year's Different Days, lauded as their best new release in 20 years and featuring contributions from the likes of Paul Weller, Johnny Marr and New Order.

Find out below how to get tickets for their joint tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday July 20.

What are the tour dates?

December 5 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

December 7 - London, Wembley Arena

December 8 - Manchester Arena

December 9 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

