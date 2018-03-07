Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Bay has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will play seven live dates this May and June including a London Roundhouse show.

He'll perform in London on May 29 in support of his highly anticipated second studio album 'Electric Light'

Describing the record Bay says: "If I had to describe my first album visually it would probably be a flame - while this new album is about a real sonic and artistic evolution for me.

"The feeling of a 100 watt bulb expanding and brightening is what I envisioned. 'Electric Light' came to my mind and I knew it was perfect.”

The LP is due for release on May 18 and features lead single 'Wild Love', and recently released track 'Pink Lemonade'. It follows up his number one, BRIT and Ivor-winning debut album Chaos and the Calm.

Last month he sold out a headline Electric Brixton show in minutes, which will see him showcase the record ahead of its release. This month he also heads to the US for a debut appearance on Saturday Night Live.

This summer sees him perform sets at TRNSMT, Rize and Isle of Wight Festival.

Support on his upcoming UK tour will come from up-and-coming singer-songwriter Lily Moore.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 16.

Is there a presale?

Yes a presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday March 14 for fans who preorder the album at shop.jamesbay.com.

What are the tour dates?

May 29th - London, The Roundhouse

May 30th - Manchester, Albert Hall

June 1st - Sheffield, O2 Academy

June 2nd - Bristol, Colston Hall

June 3rd - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

June 5th - Newcastle, O2 Academy

June 6th - Leicester, De Montfort Hall

