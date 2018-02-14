Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Bay has announced details of a one-off London show.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Electric Brixton on Thursday March 15.

It coincides with the release of 'Wild Love', the first single from his forthcoming second studio LP. It follows up his number one debut 'Chaos and the Calm'.

Since its release it has been certified platinum, spawned singles 'Let It Go' and 'Hold Back The River', and secured Bay a Brit Award for Best Male Artist.

His upcoming LP is due for release in Spring but currently has no title, however fans can expect to hear new material at the Electric Brixton show.

He is also on this year's TRNSMT Festival lineup which takes place in Glasgow Green in June and July.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30.25, plus a booking fee.

