The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The group will play a number of dates including London's Royal Albert Hall on March 9.

It'll be in support of their LP Living In Extraordinary Times.

Their 15th album overall it marked their first new material in two years and reached the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

Fans will also get the chance to hear their classic tracks as well as see the band support themselves on the tour.

They'll play a special 30 minute acoustic set before their main show, which they say will be 'electric'.

Those who purchased the latest album from their official website will get access to a presale to get tickets early.

The tour sees them head to the likes of Nottingham, Southampton, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Hull.

They'll also perform a set at the Courteeners huge sold-out Heaton Park show in hometown Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday December 7.

What's the seating plan?

Here's the seating plan for the Royal Albert Hall giving you an idea of what tickets you might be after in the general sale this week:

What are the tour dates?

March 6 - Margate, Winter Gardens

March 7 - Bath, Forum

March 9 - London, Royal Albert Hall

March 11 - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

March 12 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

March 14 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

March 15 - Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

March 17 - Newcastle, City Hall

March 18 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

March 20 - Carlisle, Sands Centre

March 21 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 22 - Hull, Bonus Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.