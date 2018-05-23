The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jake Shears has announced details of a UK tour for summer 2018.

The former Scissor Sisters frontman will play his first solo headline UK tour including a Scala show.

He will kick off the tour in London on August 15 before heading to Brighton, Sheffield and Liverpool.

During his time in Scissor Sisters he released hits including Take Your Mama, I Don't Feel Like Dancin and Filthy/Gorgeous.

Their debut album became one of the highest selling albums in the UK of all time with almost three million copies sold, and they went on to release three more successful albums.

As well as recently working on solo material he has worked with Cher and Kylie Minogue, starred in the musical Kinky Boots and published an autobiography Boys Keep Swinging.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 25.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.35, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

August 15 - London, Scala

August 16 - Brighton, Concorde 2

August 19 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

August 21 - Liverpool, Arts Club

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!