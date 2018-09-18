The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jacob Banks has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at London's Roundhouse on the run.

He'll headline the venue on December 12, with dates also in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

It's part of the Village Tour in support of his debut album of the same name.

The album features singles Unknown (To You) and recently released Be Good to Me featuring Seinabo Sey.

His debut is due for release on November 2 via Interscope and follows up his three EPs including 2017's The Boy Who Cried Freedom.

Find out how to get tickets to his biggest tour to date below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday September 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 10 - Glasgow, St Luke's

December 11 - Manchester Academy

December 12 - London, Roundhouse

December 13 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

