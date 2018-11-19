The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jack Savoretti has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The singer-songwriter is playing London's Wembley Arena on May 31.

It'll be in support of his sixth studio album Singing to Strangers.

On the album's title Jack says: "That's my job, I sing to strangers. That's what I've spent most of my life doing. Singing to friends and family and fans - they're already onside, so you can, to some extent sing anything. Strangers need convincing, touching, connection."

Due for release on March 22 the 12-track album features his live band guitarists Pedro Vito and Sam Lewis; bassist Sam Davies, drummer Jesper Lind and musical director Nikolai Torp on keys.

It marks his first release in two years following up his top ten album Sleep No More.

His tour sees him head to Glasgow, Belfast and Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £30-£32.50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

May 23 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

May 25 - Belfast, The Limelight

May 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

May 31 - London, SSE Wembley Arena

