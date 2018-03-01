Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Maynard has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The vlogger and former I'm A Celebrity star will perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 26. He will also head to Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester during the run of shows.

The YouTube star was pulled out of the jungle last year in a shock exit after old social media messages resurfaced. In an interview this morning (March 1) on Good Morning Britain he said: "If I could have one thing, it would be my younger fans learning from my mistakes," he said.

"No matter what or when you put it out, it leaves a footprint."

Jack spoke for the first time about what happened when he was removed from the jungle, just days into his reality TV adventure.

"It was pretty horrible, it was quite scary," he said, the Mirror reports.

His first headline tour with special guests kicks off this October, find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday March 3.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £18.15, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.