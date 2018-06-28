The video will start in 8 Cancel

Organisers of Isle of Wight Festival have announced its dates for 2019.

The popular music event will return on Thursday June 13 and take place until Sunday June 16.

This comes after the festival concluded its 50th anniversary, golden-themed celebrations last weekend.

Headlining the event this year was the likes of Kasabian, Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, The Killers and Van Morrison.

The festival also saw appearances from Rita Ora, Camila Cabello, James Bay and Manic Street Preachers across the weekend.

Tickets for next year's event are expected to be in high demand after the festival sold out well in advance earlier this year, with 50,000 people attending.

Meanwhile the full lineup for 2019 will be announced towards the end of year.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Early bird tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

They'll be available from 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £140 for weekend with camping.

