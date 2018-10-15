The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Internet have announced details of a UK and European tour for 2019.

The group will headline London's O2 Brixton Academy during the run.

They'll perform at the venue on March 21.

It's in support of their fourth studio album Hive Mind, released earlier this year.

The album marked their first in three years and followed-up the Grammy-nominated album Ego Death.

It features singles Roll (Burbank Funk), Come Over and La Di Da.

This month sees them support group Gorillaz on their The Now Now Tour across the US.

They'll also head to Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham on their 2019 headline tour.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 19.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place from 9am on Wednesday October 17. To access the sale go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £25, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

March 21 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

March 23 - Manchester Academy

March 25 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

March 27 - Bristol, O2 Academy

