The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Incubus have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The group will play their first dates in three years including a London show. They will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on September 6.

It will be in support of the Californian band's eighth studio album 8 which was released in 2017.

The LP marked their first in seven years and featured singles No Fun and Loneliest as well as production from Skrillex.

This upcoming tour will see them play dates in Birmingham and Manchester.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 27.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45.70, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

September 4 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

September 6 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

September 8 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!