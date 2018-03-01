Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visions Festival has announced its headliners for 2018.

This year will see sets from IDLES and HMLTD across multiple venues in London Fields. The all-day festival will take place on August 4.

IDLES join the bill after releasing their acclaimed debut Brutalism and selling out dates across the UK including London's Heaven.

The glam-rock collective HMLTD will perform ahead of the release of their anticipated debut album.

Other names on this year's lineup include Chastity Belt, Sampa the Great, Laura Misch and BBC Sound of 2018 nominee Nilufer Yanya. Whilst more acts are expected to be announced over the next few months.

Previous years have seen sets from Perfume Genius, Young Fathers, Fat White Family and Mykki Blanco.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from See Tickets here.

How much are they?

The first release of tickets are priced at £33.

What's the full lineup?

IDLES / HMLTD / Chastity Belt / Nilufer Yanya / Sampa the Great / Blue Hawaii / Duds / Laura Misch / Carla Dal Forno / Honey Harper / Girlhood / Black Midi / Sports Team / more tbc

What venues host Visions?

Oval Space, 32 The Oval London Borough of Tower Hamlets, E2 9DT

Hangar, 2-18 Warburton Road London E8 3FN

London Fields Brewhouse, 369-370 Helmsley Place, London E8 3RR

Space Studios Courtyard & Carpark, Warburton Road, E8 3RH

NT's Bar, 207 1 Westgate Street, E8 3RL

Netil 360, 1 Westgate Street, E8 3RL

Sebright Arms, 31-35 Coate Street, London, E2 9AG

