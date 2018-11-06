The video will start in 8 Cancel

IDLES have announced details of a huge world tour for 2019.

They'll continue their run with new dates in the UK including London's Electric Ballroom.

The group are playing two nights at the venue on April 4-5.

It'll be in support of their acclaimed second studio album 'Joy As An Act Of Resistance', which was released back in August.

The LP came just a year after their breakthrough debut 'Brutalism'.

They'll be joined in the UK by London-based punk band Crows, for dates in the likes of Sheffield, Cardiff, Brighton and Manchester.

They're also playing their first ever shows in Australia as well as dates across Europe and the US.

Find out how to get tickets below

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 9.

What are the tour dates?

March 26 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

March 27 - Cardiff, Tramshed

March 28 - Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

March 29 - Brighton, Dome Concert Hall

April 1 - Belfast, Empire Music Hall

April 3 - Manchester, Albert Hall

April 4 - London, Electric Ballroom

April 5 - London, Electric Ballroom

