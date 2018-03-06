Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

IAMDDB will headline four unique live shows across the UK this April.

The rising star will perform at London's KOKO on April 19 as part of the 'Flightmode Live' tour. She will also head to Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester.

Entitled the same name as her latest mixtape which infuses jazz, R&B and trap, it marks her debut run of shows which is in partnership with Red Bull Music.

IAMDDB says: "Each show will be very different and will only happen once. I’m asking fans to interpret the different themes themselves, so we can create something really unique together."

Audiences are invited to join each show's vibe, and dress accordingly. The themes and dress code each show will explore are All White for Bristol's 'Moonlight' show, All Red for Birmingham's 'Love' show, Back to the 90s for Manchester's 'Back to the Future' show and All Black in London for 'Heaven and Hell' show.

Recently the Manchester based rapper finished third on BBC's Sound of 2018 poll behind Sigrid and Rex Orange County. She will also perform at Reading and Leeds Festivals this summer.

Support will come from Manchester DJ duo Tektu.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketweb here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 9.

A presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday March 7 sign up here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £10-£12.

What are the tour dates?

16th April – Old Marble Factory, Bristol - Moonlight Show

17th April – Institute 2, Birmingham - Love Show

18th April – Hidden, Manchester - Back to the Future Show

19th April – Koko, London - Heaven & Hell Show

