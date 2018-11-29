The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hugh Jackman has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The actor and singer will bring his 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' to UK arenas next summer.

This includes two O2 Arena shows on June 2-3 to perform tracks from his hit musicals and classic covers.

As well as his iconic role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, Jackman has starred in a number of hugely successful musicals.

This includes Happy Feet, Les Miserables and more recently The Greatest Showman.

In the latter he featured as the lead role P.T. Barnum and performed tracks The Greatest Show, Come Alive and The Other Side.

The soundtrack has broken UK Albums Chart records after reaching number one for a total of 21 non-consecutive weeks across the year.

It's currently the biggest selling album of 2018 and has produced a spin-off version featuring the songs covered by stars such as Pink, Anne-Marie and Panic! At The Disco.

Jackman has also performed on stage as Gaston in Beauty And The Beast, in the broadway musical The Boy From Oz and West End's Oklahoma!.

His tour sees him head to Manchester and Birmingham next summer.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday December 7.

What are the tour dates?

May 24 - Manchester Arena

May 27 - Birmingham Arena

June 2 - London, O2 Arena

June 3 - London, O2 Arena

