Hozier has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on December 11.

It follows the release of his EP Nina Cried Power earlier this month, which marked his first new music in four years.

The artist is expected to announce news of his long-awaited second studio album soon.

It will follow-up his hugely successful self-titled debut which sold more than million copies worldwide.

He also went on to be nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards for Take Me To Church

The upcoming tour sees him also head to Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £36.50-£40.15, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

December 6 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 7 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

December 9 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

December 11 - London, Eventim Apollo

