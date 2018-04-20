The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robert Plant and Van Morrison were recently announced as the latest headliners for BluesFest 2018.

The legendary artists will perform at the festival on Friday October 26. The two music event will take place at London's O2 Arena.

The opening day of the festival will feature sets from John Fogerty and Steve Miller Band.

Plant is best known as the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, he has often been noted as one of the greatest rock lead singer of all time.

He's also achieved solo success with eleven top 20 UK solo albums including 2017's acclaimed Carry Fire.

Meanwhile singer-songwriter Van Morrison has crafted an indisputable 50 year career, producing 39 studio albums, winning two Grammy Awards and becoming an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Find out how to get tickets to BluesFest below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday April 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £52.85-£160.75, plus booking fees.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!