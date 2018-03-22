The video will start in 8 Cancel

Earlier this week the Summer Series announced details of its huge lineup for 2018.

Once again taking place at London's Somerset House, it will kick off on July 5 and finish up on July 15.

The 11-day music festival will opened with a headline set from electro-pop group Metronomy. Other artists on this year's bill include US hip hop pioneers The Roots and DeLaSoul, Sigrid, Jorja Smith, LP, Don Letts and David Rodigan.

Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy will close the festival with a performance on July 15.

Find out how to get tickets for all the Summer Series events below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, March 23.

What's the full lineup?

Thursday 5 July - Metronomy - tickets

Friday 6 July - Flight Facilities - tickets

Saturday 7 July - Don Letts presents Bass Forward Feat. Wiley, Congo Natty (live), Norman Jay MBE, Jazzie B (DJ Set) - tickets

Sunday 8 July - David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra (live) - tickets

Monday 9 July - MGMT - tickets

Tuesday 10 July - LP - tickets

Wednesday 11 July - Sigrid - tickets

Thursday 12 July - The Roots - tickets

Friday 13 July - Jorja Smith - tickets

Saturday 14 July - De La Soul - tickets

Sunday 15 July - Róisín Murphy - tickets

How much are tickets?

General Admission: from £31.25 (includes £3.75 booking fee)

GA Enhanced Tickets: from £56.25 (includes £3.75 booking fee)

