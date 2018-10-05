The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is making its London West End debut in 2019.

The hit show will head to the Noël Coward Theatre next November.

Although the official cast is yet to be confirmed, the creative team have said they're 'more committed than ever to make sure we have a British cast'.

The musical opened on Broadway in December 2016 with Ben Platt in the titular role, playing s a high school senior with severe social anxiety, which inhibits his ability to connect with other people and make friends.

After the death of one of his classmates, he fabricates a lie that inadvertently brings him closer to the classmate's family, while also allowing him to gain his own sense of purpose.

The show received critical acclaim and went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Performance by an Actor for Platt.

The music and lyrics are by duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known best for songs from La La Land and The Greatest Showman, with Steven Levenson writing the award-winning book.

Tickets for the hugely popular musical are expected to be in high demand when it comes to the UK.

Find out all you need to know below.

How to get tickets

Full ticket information is currently unavailable, but you can sign up for alerts on the official website here.

As the musical is launching in November 2019 it's likely that tickets will be available before the end of this year.

Theatre tickets are often available from ticketmaster.co.uk and ATGTickets.com , so sign up to both websites for alerts.

