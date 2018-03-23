The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beyonce and Jay-Z are bringing their joint tour On the Run II to the UK in 2018.

The US superstars will play four stadium shows across the UK this summer. This includes a London Stadium show on June 15.

They will also head to Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester on the tour. It marks the first time ever the stars have toured Europe together.

As well as hearing their back catalogue of hits, fans are now speculating that a joint album is on the way. This week the couple were spotted filming in Jamaica 'on the run' on a motorbike.

Ahead of any surprise album drops, you can find out how to get tickets to one 2018's most highly anticipated tours below.

How to buy general sale tickets

The general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, March 23. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £160 / £110 / £85 / £65 / £45 / £25, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

6 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15 June – London Stadium, London

What is the London Stadium seating plan?

London Stadium's seating plan features a general standing area, a golden circle standing area, lower tier, mid tier and upper tier seating.

Price brackets are as follows, according to Ticketmaster.

South Stand: £25.00-£160.00

Family Stand: £160.00

East Stand: £25.00-£160.00

Colin Bell Stand: £25.00-£160.00

West Pitch Standing: £85.00

South Pitch Standing: £25.00-£85.00

East Pitch Standing: £85.00

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.