Age UK have announced the 15th edition of their annual celebrity carol concert.

The iconic St. Paul's Cathedral will host the show on December 11.

This year's lineup of stars includes the return of Russell Watson and Laura Wright, who will perform alongside the Choir of St Paul's Cathedral.

Age UK Ambassador Len Goodman will join Dame Penelope Wilton to deliver some very festive readings alongside host Penny Smith.

Guests can expect to hear timeless carols, special performances and plenty of Christmas cheer.

Early bird tickets are now available for the show, find out how to get them below.

How to get tickets

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £15-£45, plus a booking fee.

When is the concert?

It will take place on Tuesday December 11 at 7pm.

Where is it?

The Age UK's Love Christmas show will take place at St Paul's Cathedral.

The full address is St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AD

