Taylor Swift is in the UK this month ahead of her headline tour for a performance at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend.

She performs at the festival in Swansea on Sunday (May 27) alongside the likes of Florence + The Machine, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendes.

Her festival set sees her take a break from the Reputation Stadium Tour which heads to the UK in June.

Swift will play two London Wembley Stadium shows on June 22 and 23 as part of the tour.

Fans who will miss her in Swansea at the Biggest Weekend can still catch her on her own headline world tour as tickets are still available.

She'll be joined by Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, who is also a performer at this weekend's Radio 1 festival.

The tour is in support of her number one album Reputation, which features hits Look What You Made Me Do, Delicate and Ready For It?.

Find out how to still get tickets for Taylor Swift's UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

This includes seated tickets on the floor level, lower tier and upper tier.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £62-£220, plus a booking fee.

Plus a number of VIP packages are also available at various prices.

What are the tour dates?

Friday June 8 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday June 9 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday June 22 - London Wembley Stadium

Saturday June 23 - London Wembley Stadium

