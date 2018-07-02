The video will start in 8 Cancel

Roger Waters is opening this year's British Summer Time at Hyde Park.

The Pink Floyd member will play a headline set on Friday July 6.

He'll be joined by Richard Ashcroft, Squeeze and Slydigs in the London sunshine this weekend.

Fans can expect to hear Pink Floyd tracks including Comfortably Numb, Breathe and One of These Days in an extensive setlist.

Tickets are 'officially' sold out but there's a still chance you can be there.

Find out how to get tickets safely and at face value below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Although tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster and AXS, you can still buy secondary tickets. The most trust worthy resale site is Twickets.

Customers can buy and sell tickets securely at face value or less - so you won't be ripped off. Plus Twickets protects its customers if anything does go wrong and you'll get your money back.

For the Roger Waters gig there are currently a good amount of general admission and gold circle tickets available.

They are priced between £69.90-£270.90.

Go to twickets.live/british-summer-time-hyde-park-tickets to buy tickets.

Once you've purchased your tickets you can arrange delivery by post or meeting up in person to get your tickets.

What's the lineup?

Great Oak Stage

Roger Waters – 19.50

Richard Ashcroft – 17.50

Barclaycard Stage

Squeeze – 19.00

Slydigs – 17.10

Robert Vincent – 15.30

ALLTHINGSMATA – 14.30

