SOPHIE recently announced details of a headline UK tour.

The producer and singer-songwriter will headline London's Fabric on October 23.

It is part of a three-date tour which includes dates in Manchester and Liverpool.

The shows will be in support of her debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

But fans can expect to hear remixes to tracks from her impressive production credits including Charli XCX, Madonna and MØ.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketweb here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £20.35, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

October 19 - Manchester, Soup Kitchen

October 20 - Liverpool, 24 Kitchen Street

October 23 - London, Fabric

