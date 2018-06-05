The video will start in 8 Cancel

Snow Patrol have announced a European tour including a date at London's O2 Arena.

Tickets for the show on 26 January 2019 will go on sale on Friday at Ticketmaster and the gig is expected to sell out quickly.

The London show is part of a 22-venue tour of Europe labelled the Wildness Tour and includes UK dates in Newcastle, Belfast, Birmingham, London, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow.

The band will also perform in Dublin, Germany, Belgium, France, Austria, Italy, Spain and Portugal at the beginning of 2019 as part of the tour.

Snow Patrol, best known for its alternative rock style, has recently launched its seventh studio album called Wildness. The band's hits include Chasing Cars, Open Your Eyes and Don't Give In.

The band first formed in 1993 and consists of Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly, Paul Wilson, Jonny Quinn and Johnny McDaid. Wildness is their first studio album for seven years.

How to get Snow Patrol tickets

Tickets for the London O2 Arena show go on general sale on Friday 8 June at 9am on Ticketmaster and SeeTickets . However, there is a pre-sale opening on Wednesday 6 June at 10am for those who ordered the album Wildness.

What are the Snow Patrol tour dates?

5 December 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

25 January 2019 – Birmingham Arena

26 January 2019 – The O2, London

29 January 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

30 January 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

