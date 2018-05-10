The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shawn Mendes recently unveiled details of a worldwide arena tour for 2019.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform across the UK next year, this includes two O2 Arena shows on April 16-17.

It will be in support of his upcoming third studio album entitled 'Shawn Mendes', due for release on May 25.

The album features singles 'In My Blood' and 'Lost In Japan' as well as collaborations with Khalid and Julia Michaels.

(Image: Andrew Parsons/Sunday Times/PA Wire)

It follows up his debut 'Handwritten' and 'Illuminate', which both reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and his native Canadian Albums Chart.

Find out below how to get presale tickets before anyone else below.

How to access the fan presale

If fans preorder his new album 'Shawn Mendes' from the official store here by 4pm on Tuesday May 15 you'll gain access to the presale.

You'll receive a code for this by 6pm on Tuesday May 15.

The FirstAccess Presale starts on Wednesday May 16 at 10am and is the first chance to get presale tickets & VIP packages to the tour by simply adding a ShawnAccess Passport to your order at checkout on AXS.com.

Customers who don't purchase the Tour Passport bundle will get access to the General Fan Presale on Thursday May 17 at 10am.

How to get O2 priority sale

If you're an O2 customer you can access the priority sale at 10am on Wednesday May 16.

You need to sign into your account, or sign up on the website here.

Click through to Shawn Mendes page and choose your preferred city and date.

When is the general sale?

The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday May 18.

They will be available from AXS.com here.

What are the tour dates?

April 6 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

April 7 - Manchester Arena

April 9 - Birmingham Arena

April 10 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 16 - London, O2 Arena

April 17 - London, O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.