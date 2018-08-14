The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Ezra recently announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

In 2019 the singer-songwriter will play his biggest show to date at the O2 Arena.

He'll headline the London venue on March 19, as well as performing in the likes of Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester.

After his upcoming autumn tour sold out instantly his arena tour is expected to be in high demand.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this week with a number of presales taking place for fans.

If you want to secure your tickets early for his 2019 UK tour, find out below how to get tickets, prices and dates.

When is the presale?

O2 priority

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 15 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

Fan club

A fan club presale also takes place at 9am tomorrow (August 15), go to his official website here and sign up by 5pm today (August 14). You'll then receive you access code by 7pm in your email inbox.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at:

Standing - £50.75

Seats - £39.20 / £44.95 / £50.75

What are the arena tour dates?

7 March 2019 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

8 March 2019 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 March 2019 – Echo Arena, Liverpool

11 March 2019 – Brighton Centre

12 March 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

13 March 2019 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 March 2019 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

16 March 2019 – Manchester Arena

17 March 2019 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

19 March 2019 – The O2, London

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

When do they go on general sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 17.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .