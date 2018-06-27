The video will start in 8 Cancel

Childish Gambino will play a one-off UK headline show later this year.

On November 4 he brings his This Is America Tour to London's O2 Arena.

It'll be in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, due for release in October.

This summer he plays at Lovebox Festival on Saturday (July 14), which is currently sold out, so his London date is the only chance for fans in the UK to catch him live in 2018.

After a sold-out presale the rest of the tickets go on sale this week and they're expected to be in high demand.

Find out below the ticket price breakdown and how to buy them.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for Childish Gambino at the O2 Arena are priced at the following:

Standing tickets - £59.35

Lower tier seating - £59.35

Upper tier seating - £47.85

When do they go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from:

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

