Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Juice WRLD recently announced details of a one-off headline UK show.

The US rapper will play at O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 23.

It will be in support of his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Released in May the LP features hit single Lucid Dreams and marked his major label debut.

He found success through SoundCloud where he posted songs as JuicetheKidd before being picked up by Interscope.

Find out below how to get tickets to his London show.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday August 24.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £34.50, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.